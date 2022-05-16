Vengeance is the Lord's - Parents of slain student accused of blasphemy speak

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Level 200 students allegedly killed in Sokoto by colleagues



Parents of slain student announce next step of action



Murder of student sparks outrage



Parents of the late Deborah Samuel, a 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto who was allegedly lynched and burnt by her colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad have indicated that they will not avenge her death.



The devastated parents who were informed about their daughter's death through friends and on social media have stated that they are yet to receive an official call from authorities concerning the unfortunate incident.



The father of the deceased, Emmanuel Garba in an interview with Punch disclosed that they had to pay an amount of N120,000 for the transportation of their daughter's corpses from Sokoto State to Niger State.



He added that they will not demand justice from the court but instead hand over the case to God Almighty who will fairly avenge the death of their beloved daughter who was allegedly stoned and beaten to death with her body set on fire by Muslim students in Sokoto.



“We are not seeking redress in any court over the killing of our daughter. We are firm believers in Christ who always leave everything in the hands of God. No vengeance, nothing. Everything is left to our creator. We don’t want anything but it is just unfortunate that we used all our resources to send her to school and now she is dead. She was my eldest child and I have seven others left,” he indicated.



Also, the mother of Deborah has vowed never to allow any of her children to step foot in a classroom due to her daughter's cruel murder which has left her family heartbroken.



“I have no demands; I don’t want anything but one thing I know is that my children will never go to school again,” said Alheri Emmanuel.