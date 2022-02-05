Vehicles of GES top officials impounded to defray GHC3.4m judgement debt

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The official Vehicles of the Eastern Regional Director Education and the Regional Accountant of Ghana Education Service as well as that of the Birim South District Director of Education have been impounded by a bailiff to defray a judgement debt of Ghc3,471,240.72 awarded against the service by the Koforidua High Court.



GES and Attorney General were sued in 2017 by 102 teachers across the country over non-payment of salary arrears for three and four years.



The Koforidua High Court presided by supervising high court judge Justice Gifty Dekyem (Mrs) in December 18,2020 entered judgement of Gh3,471,240.72 including costs and interest against GES to be paid to the plaintiffs.



However ,after a year of the judgement ,GES has failed to pay the judgement debt forcing the plaintiffs to execute writ of fieri facias to impound vehicles of GES including Administrative vehicles in good shales and buses of some Senior High Schools.



The exercise is being carried out with protection of armed police .



One of the plaintiffs ,Effah Darko, told Starr News “we are about 102 teachers and we worked from 2011 .We worked for three and four years It was only 2016 that the government started to pay us Without paying those arrears . We wrote petitions to other stakeholders for the arrears to be paid but they refused to pay. so our last option was to get a lawyer to fight for us. We went to court in 2017 we had judgement in 2020 but after the judgement government is refusing to pay the money . Almost a year now. So the option left for us is to confiscate the properties if our employer to auction them to settle the debts”



He continued “We have impounded the vehicles of the Regional Director and the Regional Accountant.They are now at the forecourt of the high court . We also impounded the Birim South District Director’s car but the director and driver run away with the keys so we now planning to tow away the car to the high court in Koforidua”.