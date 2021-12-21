You are here: HomeNews2021 12 21Article 1429030

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: GNA

Veep to launch e-pharmacy digital platform on Wednesday

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, launch the e-pharmacy digital platform in Accra.

At his recent digital economy public lecture at Ashesi University, the Vice President revealed that steps had been taken to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country.

This is in the realisation of the government's digitization drive, which has seen the digitization of many government sectors and services.

The digitization of pharmacies, which will have the nation's pharmacies converged on one digital platform, is aimed at addressing difficulties of roaming around looking for medicines in pharmacies and, promoting competitive pricing, and reducing the rate of drug abuse and sale of fake medicines to unsuspecting members of the public.

Through a mobile phone, as well as mobile money interoperability and universal QR Code services, the public will be able to enter their prescriptions into the digital platform, select pharmacy of their choice, pay for their medicines, and have them delivered at the comfort of their homes.

The e-pharmcy is a culmination of a challenge the Vice President threw to the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

As part of government's digitization drive, Dr. Bawumia, in 2019, challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country.

Following the directive, the Pharmacy Council worked in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President to ensure a successful realisation of the e-pharmacy.

