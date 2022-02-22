Vanessa Mensah-Kabu honored at the Youth Excellence Awards

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: YEA Africa

Youth Excellence Awards Africa(YEA) is an annual ceremony to celebrate outstanding youth for contributing positively to the Economy.



Congratulations to Dr. Vanessa Mensah-Kabu for being honored as an outstanding health personality.



Dr. Vanessa graduated from DaLian Medical University in The Republic Of China. She graduated and became a Doctor at the tender age of 22years. She was actively involved in an array of activities one being a Mock UN Conference where she represented Afghanistan and consequently won the Best Represented Country with her team.



She is currently a medical officer at West African Rescue Association affiliated with International SOS. She has working experience at Lekma Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, University of Ghana Hospital and 37 Military Hospital. She is also a two-time winner Of The Ghana Outstanding Woman Award, Woman in Health 2019 and 2020.



She is a brand Brand Ambassador and influencer for several brands having worked with multiple brands such as Malta Guinness, Kel Charcoal Toothpaste, GTP, TrueFond, SheByBena etc. She is also actively involved with women and girl Child Empowerment. Talked at several programs such as Girls with purpose, Bible and Brunch etc.



She has been actively involved in a number of philanthropic programs such as the United Nations Population Fund in collaboration with DOVVSU to help curb domestic violence against the minority in our society, especially during the peak COVID-19 pandemic period. Her passion to ensure health is understood and promoted has been seen on various radio and TV stations such as GhOne TV, TV3, GTV, Kwese TV etc to talk about disease and disease prevention.



Due to her hard work and dedication, She was honored at The just ended Youth Excellence Awards as Outstanding Health Personality.



She is married to a captain of Ghana Armed Forces and she is also a mother.



She inspires and empowers most young Ghanaian youth to also study hard and become successful to live their dreams and to also put Ghana on the African and World Map.