Vandals secure injunction against UG’s decision to sack continuing students from hall

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

University of Ghana(UG) management decision to revoke the residential status of some continuing students at their affiliate halls of residence has been halted after some students of the Commonwealth Hall, secured interlocutory injunction to block the move.



“I can confirm service has just been effected at the relevant offices in the University,” a source told Starr News Friday afternoon.



Meanwhile, the source indicated that the interlocutory injunction secured today was at the instance of continuing students of the hall.



There’s however a separate lawsuit by the Old Vandals Association(OVA) who had also objected to the plan by the University.



Per management’s decision, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall, an all-male hall of residence, and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their halls nor to any of the traditional halls.



But the students say the move is a ploy by management to break the activism front of students and disintegrate their affiliation to the traditional halls.



“We would have a legal battle, and we know they have capriciously crippled the JCR system in both halls making it quite impossible to have leadership to lead the charge. We tell them today that we have seen it but impossible is nothing”, the students said during a Press Conference last week.