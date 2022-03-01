Valued Lives Foundation embarks on two projects after launch

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Valued Lives Foundation, a not-for-profit organization has held its inaugural ceremony to outline its plans and contribution to the development of the country.



The Foundation sets out to “ build a framework that accelerates innovational approach and policy consideration towards building synergies that reside amongst poverty, economic development, starvation, environmental, education, and human health in disadvantaged communities."



To this end, the foundation will undertake initiatives such as provision of potable water, hospital and school projects, among others.



In a speech during the launch, the chairman of the organization, Kwateman Nii Aklekwei III decried the state of Ghana’s health, education and other sectors and demanded a concerted efforts to address the issues.



He was concerned that in this era, access to quality education is still a challenge to a sizeable number of Ghanaian children.



Explaining the objective of the foundation, Nii Kwateman Aklekwei III said that the foundation will enhance the welfare of Ghanaians, most especially its areas of operation.



“As a foundation, stories such as these form the basis of our existence. it is not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. That is what makes the difference and as a charity organization, we aspire to make a big difference in the lives of many rural folks who are in dire need.



More often than not, we take things for granted just because we can afford the comfort we enjoy, today. But it will surprise you to know that a lot of people depend on initiatives such as ours for their daily survival, therefore we cannot fail them,” he commented.



As indication of their preparedness, Nii Aklekwei III cut sod for the construction of a 20-seater toilet facility and borehole at Adjen Kotoko.



Nii Aklekwei III, as part of the launch, also cut sod for the construction of a 20 seater toilet facility and a borehole for the people of Adjen Kotoku.



He said “I believe will go a long way to put smiles on the faces of these residents”, commented the Chairman.