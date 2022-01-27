Vaccine mandate is targeted – GHS

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that the vaccine mandates currently ongoing are focused on some selected persons and venues.



These persons include all health workers, students in secondary and tertiary institutions, frontline security personnel and commercial drivers while the venues include sports stadia and indoor restaurants.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS, at a press conference in Accra last Thursday said the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, would soon announce a final mandate after consultations with relevant stakeholders on the directive.



He said the pandemic’s current fourth wave in the country had been associated with a significant increase in cases.



According to the GHS Director-General, despite the low proportion of severe and critical cases, evidence of a high proportion of such cases being unvaccinated was a source of concern.



“The current downward trend is expected to continue with the intensification of efforts at maintaining protocols and vaccination,” he added.



Furthermore, Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that the additional measures implemented were likely to help drive cases down while concerted efforts by all would ensure that the fourth wave was flattened.



Just like the initial COVID-19 vaccine deployment strategy, he said healthcare workers, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, frontline security personnel, members of the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature would be given COVID-19 vaccine boosters.



The booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are to improve the immunity of persons who are fully vaccinated across the country.



Meanwhile, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said vaccination would be offered to pregnant women, adding that “Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech are the recommended vaccines for administration to pregnant women.”