Vaccine deal with 'middleman' Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook has serious challenges - Kweku Baako

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr seems confused over some deals the country is involved in as far as purchasing of the COVID-19 vaccine is concerned.



Ghana is securing some 3.4 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines through Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum; acting as the middleman.



Ghana has negotiated for the vaccines at $19 per dose instead of the ex-factory price of $10 per dose and according to a report by a Norwegian tabloid Ghana was being shortchanged by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.



According to Kweku Baako, the deal to purchase this vaccine is not clear to him.



"How many people are we dealing with . . . ?" he sought to know.



Parliamentary approval



The renowned Journalist further indicated that the Russia-Sputnik deal with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum "has serious challenges and I hope we've not gone far with that deal".



This is "because it must go to parliament in accordance with article 181:5 (of the 1992 constitution). The agreement might have been signed but it cannot be effective until it gets parliamentary approval".



". . but I learnt there are other deals making the whole saga confusing; it is not good enough," he added.



Overpriced purchase of Sputnik V vaccines



Responding to a media publication regarding the overpriced purchase of Sputnik V vaccines, the MoH said the move was against the background of non-response from direct channels and global shortages of the vaccine.



It confirmed the MoH on March 9, 2021, responded to an offer from the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the supply of a total quantity of 3.4 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines, at a unit cost of US$19.



“The unit price was negotiated at a meeting held at MoH, with representatives from MoH and Office of Dalmook Al Maktoum, who had travelled to Accra for the purpose. The MoH, after ascertaining the type and nature of the vaccine, through the delivery of 15,000 doses, placed an order for the supply of 300,000 doses of the vaccine at a cost of US$5,700,000," the statement said.



“This is yet to be delivered. This undertaking includes an option to opt-out of any obligations if supply conditions are not met,” the statement added.



A report by a Norwegian newspaper published on June 3, 2021, alleges that the Ghana government has signed a contract for the purchase of Sputnik V vaccine with an Emirati official which it said was involved in the controversial Ameri power deal and a Norwegian citizen charged with money laundering in Norway.



The newspaper alleges that Ghana is buying the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine produced in Russia for $19 per dose from businessmen instead of $10.



