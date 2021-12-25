Vaccination is the best way to defeat the virus – Akufo-Addo’s Christmas message

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated all persons in the country who are yet to get vaccinated to do so.



According to Mr Akufo-Addo, the science indicates that vaccination the surest way of defeating the virus and returning life to normalcy.



In his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Friday December 24, he said Ghana has received 23 million doses of vaccines so to inoculate the people.



“The science tells us getting vaccinated is the most effective way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life , reopen fully our economy and return our nation on the path of progress and prosperity. Government has succeeded in securing considerable quantities of vaccines to the country , number nearly 23million doses so far.



“So I entreat all those who have not been vaccinated to do so . Our responsibility to one another requires that we will be vaccinated. Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly and this Christmas will be celebrated without any road accident.



“Drivers must minimize their speed , take due precaution for other road users , drive without the influence of alcohol and wear their seat belt , as must all passengers. Please, in the name of Christian charity remember to help those who are less fortunate in this festive season.”



Meanwhile, the Greater Accra regional Minister Henry Quartey has ordered for the closure of all beaches in the Greater Accra region during the Christmas and New Year festivities.



The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday December 24 by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGESC) on how to control the spread of the virus during the festivities.



A statement issued by the Regional Minister after the meeting said “With immediate effect all beaches in the Greater Accra region should be closed before and during the Christmas and New Year festivities.



“Effective Saturday December 25 2021, all passengers without facemasks must not be allowed to board any means of public transport.



“All persons moving in public places must ensure that they wear face masks and observe all covid-19 protocols.”



