Vaccination is making the difference in declining COVID-19 infections - GHS

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said evidence locally and internationally shows that vaccination against the Covid-19 accounts for the steady decline in positive cases.



Additionally, improving adherence to Covid-19 safety and enforcement protocols also contributed significantly to the decline.



Ghana has recorded 128 positive cases of COVID-19 this September, 273 in August and 500 in July, this year.



The GHS said as of September 23, 2021, there were 3,578 active cases, 1,147 deaths, 122,000 recoveries and 126,803 cumulative positive cases after 1.7 million tests.



At a media briefing in Accra on Sunday to update the public on COVID-19 cases, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of GHS, said the Service had so far inoculated 1.6 million Ghanaians, with 89 per cent of the vaccines coming from AstraZeneca, 10 per cent from Johnson & Johnson, and one per cent from Sputnik V.



He called for aggressive deployment of COVID-19 vaccines across the 16 regions, especially in market places, lorry parks, churches and mosques.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the country had received nearly five million doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield from India, 21,000 doses of Sputnik V, 450,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, and 1.2 million of Moderna vaccines.



Achieving herd immunity against

the Covid-19 had been government’s primary goal to halt the spread of the disease, he said.



President Akufo-Addo, in February this year, announced that although his administration sought to vaccinate the entire population, he aimed to vaccinate 20 million of the populace by the end of the year.