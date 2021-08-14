Vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by end of 2021 will be a reality - Presidency

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Dr. Nsiah Asare, the presidential special advisor on health, has reiterated that the government’s plan to vaccinate a total of 20 million Ghanaians would be achieved.



Speaking exclusively to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he assured Ghanaians that the government is on course in achieving that goal.



He said aside from the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, Ghana would take stock of new vaccines on a regular basis so those who have not vaccinated would be vaccinated.



He disclosed that Ghana would soon receive Moderna and other vaccines to increase our number of vaccines.



He said the government of GThana signed an agreement with the COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), which see to it that Ghana receives 17 million additional vaccines to the one we already have.



AVATT has secured a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccines doses from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca and assisting African countries to have access to the single-source platform enabling faster, more transparent and cost-effective access to COVID-19 supplies.



Dr. Nsiah Asare was optimistic that, by the end of December 2021, Ghana would have vaccinated the 20 million targetted persons.



He encouraged those who have no vaccinated to do so since it would guarantee us herd immunity.



He said if the public is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection or population immunity.



