Vacate your seat if you don't know when your 'so-called' problem will be over - Majority Leader to Adwoa Safo

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has asked the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwanebya, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo to quit parliament if she so desires.



According to him this will enable government to carry out a bye-election and find a suitable person who will lead the people of the Dome-Kwabenya.



The NPP MP for Dome-Kwabenya has continuously absented herself for more than 15 sittings of the second meeting of the 8th Parliament with permission which has since expired, and her attempt to get it renewed has reportedly proved futile.



She reportedly wrote to the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, in the absence of Speaker Bagbin, to grant her an extension of leave on medical grounds, but the then acting Speaker purportedly turned down the request on basis that she did not attach relevant documents to back her request.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Suame legislature explained that it is about time a concrete decision is taken about the fate of the Dome-Kwabenya legislature because she cannot decide to take parliament for granted.



" . . Clearly she is not prepared to serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya in parliament, that is the truth . . . if she is not prepared she should just vacate the seat so that if it is a bye-election that we have to do then we do it.," he told Kwame Nkrumah.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu noted that Adwoa Sarfo owes it a duty to represent the people of Dome-Kwabenya who voted for her as she cannot be somewhere and be giving excuses.



