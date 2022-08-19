Vacate your post by Aug. 31 – Youth Employent Agency to 'Community Police'

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has directed all Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) Module Beneficiaries and that of the School Support Module, to vacate their post by Wednesday, 31 August 2022.



“All Beneficiaries are by this notice advised to vacate their post by the end of the month,” the YEA said in a notice signed by its Corporate Affairs.



According to the YEA, the service engagement of all beneficiaries will come to an end, August ending.



“Beneficiaries are to take notice that they will cease receiving their monthly payment after the end of this month,” the YEA stated.



Management continued that it is “evaluating all programmes and will advertise new programmes that will be rolled out in the ensuing months.”