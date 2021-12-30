VRA to introduce electric buses in 2022

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

The Volta River Authority (VRA) would begin introducing electric buses into its transport fleet from 2022.



The Deputy Director in charge of Social Services, Dr Stella Adjenim Boateng, said the initiative is among several efforts to use digitalisation and technology to reposition the VRA.



She was addressing engineers of her outfit at a meeting in Akosombo.



The meeting for the VRA engineers was to assess how they fared over the past year.



President of the VRA engineers Ing Kwaku Sarpong noted competition among power producers was becoming fiercer and more ruthless than envisage so much that it was important to leverage on new technologies to gain competitive advantage while delivering public service with a private sector mindset.



He added that they needed to improve technology and maintain superior customer care.



Member of the VRA Board Dr Joyce Aryee said the engineers have no option than to ensure they leverage on emerging technologies for a resilient VRA.



She added there was the need to find other ways of providing energy to enable VRA remain as a market leader beyond the over 51 percent market share it currently enjoys.



Theme for the meeting was: ‘VRA 60 Years and Beyond, Leveraging Emerging Technology for a Resilient New VRA’.



Dr Adjenim Boateng noted the contributions of engineers in VRA’s success cannot be underestimated.



She pointed out, however, that despite the enormous success of VRA, its position and existence is currently been threatened, hence the need to reposition on a solid rock of digitalisation.



“As we face an increasing digital age and disruptive business world coupled with global pandemics such as COVID-19 and ever evolving energy market, we need reinvigorated community of engineers.”



She announced the use of electricity buses in its fleet of buses in 2022.



“As a first step in this novel project, we would be introducing electric buses in our fleet starting 2022. The Akosombo Smart City project aims at redesigning the Akosombo township into a resilient city and a technology hub.”