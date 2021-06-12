VRA‌ ‌observes‌ ‌'Green‌ ‌Ghana‌ ‌Day‌' ‌with‌ ‌tree‌ ‌planting‌ ‌durbar‌ ‌at‌ ‌Akosombo‌ ‌

Regional News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The Volta River Authority (VRA) on Friday, as part of the nationwide observation of Green Ghana Day, held a tree planting durbar at the Akosombo Hydrogenation plant.



VRA as part of its year-long 60th-anniversary celebrations is planted 600 forestry trees in its immediate catchment areas acquired from the Authority’s tree nursery.



The event initiated into the Authority’s 60th-anniversary celebrations was under the theme: “VRA at 60: Investing in the Greening Ghana Initiative for Energy and Environmental Sustainability.”



Management of the power-producing entity together with its staff engaged in symbolic tree planting exercises at the hydrogenation site, Marine and parts of the Akosombo Township, with the remaining seedlings planted in Akuse, Kpong, Tema, Accra and Aboadze.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority, Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa noted that the Green Ghana Initiative fell in line with the VRA’s obligation to ensure that the country regains it destroyed forest cover.



“Today’s Greening Ghana event is, therefore, a reinforcement of and consistent with our commitment to ensuring that the country’s degraded forest cover is recovered.



“The Authority’s Volta Gorge reforestation program aims at forest cover restoration through the protection of the existing vegetation and restocking of all degraded lands either by enrichment planting or by full plantation development.”



Mr. Antwi-Darkwa was optimistic that the theme of the Day would enable all and sundry the opportunity to maintain their commitment to afforestation to protect the country’s water and other resources.



According to him, the VRA as a corporate entity must lead efforts to “build clean and more environmentally sustainable power systems,” as it embarks on significant investments in renewable projects and other low carbon power generation technologies.



The CEO also charged the VRA to ensure it pursues its responsibility to operate and ensure the pristineness and sustainability of all the water resource systems in the country, particularly the Volta River System.



Director for Environment and Sustainable Development at VRA, Mr Ben Sackey said the VRA was complimenting the national efforts of greening the country by planting trees in different parts of the country.



“VRA as an organization has decided to participate in this event and because we are sixty this year decided that we are going to multiply the number of trees by ten and plant 600 trees. In Akosombo here we are planting 400, the other 200 will be distributed in other areas.” said Mr. Sackey.



“It is in support of the Green Ghana Project and we have adopted it as a company as part of our VRA at 60 and also achieve the target of government.”



Explaining the significance of the Green Ghana Project to the VRA, the Director for Environment and Sustainable Development noted that tree planting was necessary to ensure that its main raw material, water, remains clean.







“As an institution, our major source of income is power, what is our raw material? The Volta Lake…we need clean water to be able to generate electricity. We can’t use dirty water so the cleanliness of this water body is critical to us and how do we protect this water body, by planting trees.”



On his part, the Director of Technical Services at VRA, Ing Samuel Lamptey also discouraged the habit of cutting down trees but instead, urged the public to plant more trees to ensure the survival of the future generation.

The exercise would not end with Friday’s tree-planting as routine checks would be conducted on the trees to replace dead ones.



The VRA also took delivery of 400 bamboo seedlings donated by the Forestry Commission.



Green Ghana is an initiative that aims at planting five million trees in a single day across the country.