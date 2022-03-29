VRA donates GHC200,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The Volta River Authority has given GHC 200,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse Community.



Board Chairman of the VRA Tutu Agyare, said their decision to contribute is not only for the short term of rebuilding the Appiatse Community but a long term commitment of investment to ensure that Appiatse township gets back on its feet.



“VRA is one of the few institutions in the country which has a lot of experience in resettlement having to do with the lake, so the extent to which the Committee requires the leverage of our experience, we can also offer that as well”, he said.



Mr. Tutu requested that the Committee keep VRA in the know of other activities leading to the reconstruction of the Community.



The CEO of the VRA Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa reiterated the Organisation’s willingness to offer assistance anytime it is needed in addition to the financial contribution made.



Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee expressed her appreciation on behalf of the Committee.



“I’m glad that the Chairman mentioned that you would be willing to support us with all the knowledge that you have, not only about resettlement but also about being eco-friendly and that’s what the President has instructed. VRA, we are so grateful for your generosity”.



She re-echoed the President’s plans to make the Appiatse township an eco-friendly Community and hinted that her team will soon brief the media on the Committee’s recent activities.



A member of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee and CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Sulemanu Koney said beyond the contribution, the VRA should partner government and through the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee, help as the “energizer” of the nation to construct a sustainable community which will become “the Mecca of Mining Community development”.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker has donated GHC5,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund.



Mantrac Ghana Limited has also donated GHC32,500 to the fund.