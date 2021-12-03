VRA back after successful maintenance on a gas leak in their network

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Volta River Authority has resumed operations and is receiving gas from Ghana National Gas Company after successfully working on the gas leak from their gas network in the Aboadze enclave.



It will be recalled that after a Shutdown Maintenance from 30th October, 2021 to 11th November, 2021 VRA had to go down to repair a major leak on 20th November, 2021.



The timely return to Operations in receiving gas from the Ghana Gas Pipeline of commingled gas both Ghana Gas and Eni is good for the Energy Industry especially going into the festive period. This goes a long way to address the issues of intermittent power outages in Kumasi and its environs.



One of the lead Engineers from VRA has stated that gas leaks are normal in our production history and very important we address them so it doesn't turn into anything worse.



“You can run your car over many years and expect not to have a problem especially hose leaks same in this industry.”



VRA has shown that The Ghana National Gas Company and other industry players have been very supportive in this troubleshooting exercise and are cooperating to ensure stability in our power generation and distribution sector.