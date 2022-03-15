VRA assured of safety and security of staff in Tamale

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Northern Region



The Divisional Chief of Gulkpegu-Wurishe, Wurishe Naa Adam has assured staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) of their safety in his traditional area.



He has also promised that there will be no repetition of the assault on some staff of the grid company anywhere within his jurisdiction.



“VRA is assured of their safety, they can always go about their duty. We need them more because when our power lines develop a problem, they are the only institution that can fix it,” he said.



He added that "they should not be scared, even in Kobilmahagu, they are free to go about their duty. They should not be afraid of us, we should rather be afraid of them because they operate with the law.”



His assurance comes, after some young men at Kobilmahagu, a community under his traditional area attacked staff of VRA/NEDCo on Wednesday, March 7, which left one person sustaining machete wounds.



The VRA/NEDCo disconnected the community off the national grid, insisting the perpetrators be produced by the community before they will be reconnected.



Its staff also suspended field operations in the Tamale Metropolis, saying that until there are assurances that the safety of personnel is guaranteed, they will no longer be able to render their field services.



The community has been without electricity despite appeals by members of the community, including its chief.



The Wurishe Naa told GhanaWeb in Tamale on Tuesday that all efforts to locate the perpetrators have proven unsuccessful so far.



He however pledged to deploy every available means to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full rigors of the law.



Meanwhile, the Assemblymember of Kobilmahagu Electoral Area, Mohammed Ahmed told GhanaWeb that NEDCo has now agreed to reconnect power to the area.



He said the decision was reached, after the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu held talks with the management of the company and opinion leaders of the community.



He is optimistic that power will be restored in the community by the close of work on Tuesday.