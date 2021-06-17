VRA Resettlement Fund, Pencils of Promise hand over renovated classroom blocks to two schools

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Volta River Resettlement Trust Fund (VRARTF) and the Pencils of Promise, a Non-Governmental Organization have handed over two renovated 6-unit classroom blocks to the Anyaboni Presby D/A and the Anyaboni R/C Basic Schools in the Eastern Region.



The projects fitted with poly tanks, toilets and urinal facilities as well as classroom and teachers’ furniture were handed over to the two schools at a ceremony at the Anyaboni Resettlement Area.



The projects jointly funded by the VRARTF and the NGO formed part of their mandate and social responsibilities towards deprived communities following an MOU signed between the two parties to collaborate in the construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities.



162 KG chairs, 26 KG tables, 69 dual desks, twelve teachers’ tables and chairs and office furniture for both schools were donated alongside the classroom blocks.



Chief Executive Officer of the VRA Resettlement Trust Fund, Twum-Barimah Koranteng attributed the success of the Fund towards ensuring the building of developmental projects to the commitment and the support of the Volta River Authority towards the mandate of the Fund.



He emphasized that the Trust Fund and Pencils of Promise have resolved on a 30% and 70% cost sharing of all projects.



“We reached an agreement with the Pencils of Promise to bear 70 percent of the cost of any project while we take 30 percent based on available funds,” said the CEO.



He promised the people of Anyaboni Resettlement Area more projects and tasked the District Chief Executive for Upper Manya Krobo, Odjao to ensure the provision of streetlights for the schools to enhance security of the facilities as well as the provision of drainage.



Mr. Twum-Barimah Koranteng also enumerated other projects undertaken by the VRARTF including a police post in New Somanya, classroom blocks and teachers’ bungalows as well as other projects in Senchi, Adukrom, Adjena, among others.



Country director of Pencils of Promise, Mr Freeman Gobah said the NGO has over the past five years constructed 181 classroom blocks while another 50 classroom projects were also commenced in January 2021.

He said the company through its in-service training for teachers has trained several teachers as well as donated teaching learning materials to various schools.



“Currently, we are working in 125 schools in Ghana and we are building the capacities of teachers to be very innovative and use materials that will be relevant to the classrooms. We have also supplied over 30,000 paper books to schools. As we speak, we have supplied about 7,500 electronic readers to 125 schools in Ghana. This year, we are planning to add additional twenty schools that will be supplied with 1,500 electronic readers of which there are 100 books already loaded,” he said.



He explained that selection of the beneficiary schools was based on the commitment of the community during its engagements and its support based on its own valuation and assessment of the school.



The NGO which has several of its projects spread across the Lower Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman Districts was unveiling its first project in the Upper Manya Krobo District.



DCE for Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Odjao Nartey underscored the role infrastructure plays in education.



“The role of infrastructure in education cannot be overemphasized,” noted the DCE as he expressed his gratitude to the VRA resettlement fund and the Pencils of Promise.



According to him, the government was not relenting in its efforts to ensure that all schools in the district receive quality infrastructure for academic work as more educational infrastructure including classroom blocks were being built.



District Director Of Education, Mrs Grace Adza Awude in a speech read on her behalf, expressed her appreciation to the two entities, adding that the gesture was in line with the Ghana Education Service’s expectations of delivery of quality education as it would go a long way to ensure the comfort of the pupils while undertaking their studies to ensure success in their exams.



She was also hopeful that the gesture would serve as a motivation for school authorities and the various stakeholders to work harder than before and hoped that the gesture is extended to other needy areas.

Headmaster of the Anyaboni R/C Basic Schools expressed his appreciation to the VRARTF and Pencils of Promise for the gesture and promised to ensure the maintenance of the facility.



He however appealed for streetlights on and the landscaping of the schools’ compounds to check erosion.







