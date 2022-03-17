VRA/NEDco lift sanction on Tamale residents, restores full service

Regional News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



The Volta River Authority(VRA) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company(NEDco) have finally lifted sanctions placed on service provision for the residents of Tamale due to impasses that broke out between the two institutions and the residents



It will be recalled that two weeks ago, the two service providers (NEDco and VRA), served notice of service withdrawal from the Tamale Metropolitan area as a result of several attacks on their staffs



During the enforcement of the sanction, many communities had to sleep in the dark for many days and made several appeals to the two bodies for forgiveness and restoration of service



Speaking to the GhanaWeb on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the chairman for the Senior Staff Association(SSA) at the VRA, (Tamale Office) Mr. William K Asare, said after several stakeholder engagements, they have decided to suspend the service withdrawal for two weeks, hoping the stakeholders will work towards bringing finality on the matter



"Since the incident, there have been several stakeholders engagement between us and our management and that of other stakeholders, we made a resolution, and the action was that we were not going out completely to do any work in in the whole of Tamale and its environs, there have been several appeals, so we met today and decided that we will suspend the withdrawal of service for two weeks," Mr. Asare said.



He said if authorities failed to address their demands which include arresting those involved in the recent attack at Koblimahigu, and also providing them with military protection, after the two weeks, they may return to their earlier decision



"We are hoping that within the two weeks we are allowing the stakeholders to meet our demand, which is arresting the persons involved, providing us with military protection," he said.



He warned further that should there be any attack on their personnel again, they will withdraw their service and make sure it hits hard this time.



Mr. William described the rampant attacks on their men in Tamale Metropolis as unfortunate and urged residents to desist from the act