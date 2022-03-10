VRA/NEDCo staff withdraw essential services due to incessant attacks by Tamale residents

Regional News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Senior Staff Association of the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the Northern Region has withdrawn some essential services with effect from Thursday, March 10.



The decision is a result of continuous attacks on their staff by customers in the Tamale metropolis.



A statement signed by the NEDCo Senior Staff Association Chairman, William Asare, indicated that on Tuesday, March 8, a group of staff including casuals went out on a disconnection exercise at Koblimagu, a suburb of Tamale, and were attacked and assaulted with machetes by residents.



He further stated that another staff with the Loss Control Unit was assaulted and his mobile phone was seized and vandalized while on a routine monitoring exercise.



According to Mr. Asare, the attacks have been reported to management and the police as well.



It will be recalled that staff in Tamale had to withdraw some services in September 2021 following similar attacks and vandalization of the Tamale office by some youth.



Staff resumed full services after several engagements and assurances from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Chiefs, Assembly members, opinion leaders about the safety of VRA/NEDCo staff.



Mr. Asare revealed that VRA/NEDCo loses 45 percent, about GH¢8.4 million of the power sales on monthly basis in the Tamale metropolis alone due to power theft.



He said the staff of VRA/NEDCo see that their lives are under persistent threat and attacks, hence not safe for them to go out there and perform their work.