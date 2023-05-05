VRA/NEDCo chase police over GH¢18 million debt

Regional News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Billing and Revenue Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Northern Electricity Development Company (NEDCo) in the Upper East Region, Williams Asare, has indicated that the Ghana Police Service in the region is owing the service provider an amount of GH¢18 million.



According to him, the police administration has failed to pay its debt for years despite numerous dialogues between the two entities.



The Billing and Revenue Officer made this known to Class 91.3 FM on Wednesday, May 4, 2023, on the third phase of the revenue mobilisation exercise that began a few weeks ago.



He says the exercise aims to retrieve the GH¢125 million debt owed by various institutions and companies in the Upper East Region after recovering an amount of around GH¢5.1 million.