VOICE Ghana launches project to address challenges facing PWDs

Regional News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: GNA

VOICE Ghana, a disability rights and advocacy institute in the Volta Region, has launched a project to address stigma and discrimination against People With Disabilities (PWDS), including people with mental health conditions in the Volta and Oti Regions.



Dubbed "We-Matter Project” the 33-month project is being financed by Ghana Somubi Dwumadie (Ghana Participation Programme), a four-year disability programme, with a specific focus on mental health at a cost of GHC1.65 million.



Ghana Somubi Dwumadie is being funded by the UK AID and is run by an Options' led consortium, which consists of BasicNeeds Ghana, Kings College London, Sightsavers International and Tropical Health as implementing partners.



Madam Esther Dogbe, Board Chairperson, VOICE Ghana, speaking at the launch, said the project would create a positive culture of support in Volta and Oti Regions, to allow PWDs, including people with mental conditions, to reach their full potential.



She said it would also help increase the use of positive disability and mental health language in the two regions and improve enforcement of Ghana's Disability and Mental health policies and laws by duty-bearers.



"Women with Disabilities and Development Advocacy Organisation (WODAO) in the Volta Region, 20 Self-Help Groups of people with mental health conditions and their families, as well as another 10 Self-help Groups of people with disabilities are the direct beneficiaries of the project,” she said.



The Board Chairperson said to achieve the desired objectives, they would be a regional level roundtable for key state agencies responsible for addressing stigma and discrimination against PWDs, including people with mental conditions to deliberate and document how best to implement the existing disability laws and policies.



She said there would be capacity building for some media houses in Volta and Oti Regions on how to use positive non-discriminatory language in their programmes and positive examples of PWDs, including people with mental health conditions.



"We shall also work with traditional and religious leaders in Volta and Oti Regions, particularly from the 20 beneficiary Self-Help Groups communities, and engage them to preach on positive perceptions, equality and experiences of people with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions."



Mr Kwadjo Krakani, a representative of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), described the project as laudable and called for drastic measures to address problems facing PWDs, including people with mental conditions.



He said societal barriers were major factors militating against the progress of PWDs, including people with mental health conditions, therefore, there was the need for behavioural change.



"We all have varying degrees of disabilities, but if society does not provide us with the necessary support, how do we function,” he asked.



Mr Krakani called on all and sundry to support the project to help address stigma and discrimination against PWDs, including people with mental health conditions and also promote their rights.



Mr Francis Asong, Executive Director, VOICE Ghana, said the country made some significant progress over the years, regarding education and sensitisation on the rights of PWDs, including people with mental health conditions to be treated on an equal basis with others.



However, he said, the issue of negative attitude, stigma and discrimination against PWDs including people with mental health conditions persisted, thus the need for stringent measures to curb it.



Direct and indirect beneficiaries will be sensitised on the need to adhere to the safety protocols to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, he added.