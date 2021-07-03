VIDEO: Emotional Bawumia consoles grief-stricken daughter of late Macho Kaaka in Ejura

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Vice President led a delegation to the Ejura to commiserate with families of killed victims by Military personnel



• He also took the chance to console the daughter of the #FixTheCountry campaigner, Macho Kaaka who had died in bizarre circumstances



• Dr Bawumia donated GHC20,000 to all the aggrieved families of the dead victims at Ejura





An encounter between Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and a young daughter of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, the daughter of the young man who died from injuries after he was attacked by a mob in Ejura this week, left many emotional during the Vice President's visit to the area on Friday.



Dr. Bawumia in the company of Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led a government delegation to commiserate with the three bereaved families, and it was during the visit that one of the children of the deceased and the Vice President got everyone visibly emotional.



The little girl had stepped forward to say thank you to Dr. Bawumia after he made a cash donation of 20,000 to each of the bereaved families.



But as she approached the Vice President, she burst into uncontrollable tears and a visibly emotional Dr. Bawumia pulled her into his arms and gave her prolonged comfort as a dad would do to a crying daughter.



The touching spectre, left many, including the National Chief Imam, extremely emotional.



Attempts by persons around the Vice President to separate the young girl from him proved futile as he patted and consoled her to make sure she was okay.



Meanwhile, a 3-member committee comprising Justice George Kingsley Koomson, a justice of the Court of Appeal; Security Expert, Vladimir Antwi-Danso and Executive Director of Penplusbyte, Juliet A. Amoah have been tasked to get to the bottom of circumstances that led to the killing of some youth in the area by military personnel.



The timeframe for the committee according to government is 10 days, after which they are to provide a comprehensive report with recommendations for appropriate action by July 09, 2021.



