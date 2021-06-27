VGMA22: Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year award

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



She won the biggest award on the night, the coveted Artiste of the Year Award beating off competition from a list dominated by secular artistes.



Her song 'Adom' also bagged the most popular song of the year award at the event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.



Day Two of the awards night started on Saturday June 26 and ended in the wee hours of Sunday, June 27.



She is the first female gospel musician to be named artiste of the year, the first gospel Artiste to win the accolade was Joe Mettle in 2017.



An elated Diana Hamilton thanked God and all industry players and well wishers who propelled her song 'Adom' to achieve the current historic feat.



Artiste of the Year nominees:



Diana Hamilton - winner

Adina

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie



Previous winners of Arstiste of the Year award



1999

Masan Aba– Akyeame feat. Mary, Nana Quame & Yoggy Doggie



2000

Aben Wo Ha – Daddy Lumba



2001

Wogbe Jeke – Nat Brew



2002

Medo – Lord Kenya



2003

Tom & Jerry – Kojo Antwi



2004

Ahomka Wo Mu – V.I.P



2005

Konkontiba – Obour feat. Batman



2006

Otoolege – Ofori Amponsah



2007

I Want To See You My Father – King Ayisoba



2008

Kwaw Kese



2009

Angelina – Praye



2010

Simple – Bradez



2011

Aha Ye De – Nana Boro feat. S.K Original



2012

U Go Kill Me – Sarkodie feat. E.L



2013

Life (Walahi)– R2Bees



2014

Dancehall King – Shatta Wale



2015

Adonai (Remix) – Sarkodie feat. Castro



2016

Mansa – Bisa K’ Dei



2017

Joe Mettle



2018

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie



2019

Unannouncd



2020

Kuami Eugene





