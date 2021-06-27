VGMA 22: Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year award

You are here: HomeNews2021 06 27Article 1295653

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

She won the biggest award on the night, the coveted Artiste of the Year Award beating off competition from a list dominated by secular artistes.

Her song 'Adom' also bagged the most popular song of the year award at the event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.

Day Two of the awards night started on Saturday June 26 and ended in the wee hours of Sunday, June 27.

She is the first female gospel musician to be named artiste of the year, the first gospel Artiste to win the accolade was Joe Mettle in 2017.

An elated Diana Hamilton thanked God and all industry players and well wishers who propelled her song 'Adom' to achieve the current historic feat.

Artiste of the Year nominees:

Diana Hamilton - winner
Adina
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie

Previous winners of Arstiste of the Year award

1999
Masan Aba– Akyeame feat. Mary, Nana Quame & Yoggy Doggie

2000
Aben Wo Ha – Daddy Lumba

2001
Wogbe Jeke – Nat Brew

2002
Medo – Lord Kenya

2003
Tom & Jerry – Kojo Antwi

2004
Ahomka Wo Mu – V.I.P

2005
Konkontiba – Obour feat. Batman

2006
Otoolege – Ofori Amponsah

2007
I Want To See You My Father – King Ayisoba

2008
Kwaw Kese

2009
Angelina – Praye

2010
Simple – Bradez

2011
Aha Ye De – Nana Boro feat. S.K Original

2012
U Go Kill Me – Sarkodie feat. E.L

2013
Life (Walahi)– R2Bees

2014
Dancehall King – Shatta Wale

2015
Adonai (Remix) – Sarkodie feat. Castro

2016
Mansa – Bisa K’ Dei

2017
Joe Mettle

2018
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

2019
Unannouncd

2020
Kuami Eugene




