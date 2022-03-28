V/R: Zipline opens new distribution centres in Anum-Boso, Kete-Krachi

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Zipline Ghana has inaugurated two new distribution centres in Anum-Boso and Kete-Krachi in the Volta Region.



The Anum-Boso and Kete-Krachi distribution centres were opened by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.



They are expected to serve 70 per cent of the residents in the Volta Region, 95 per cent of those in the Oti Region and the islands along the Volta lake.



Speaking at a ceremony held at Nyabgo Sroe in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region on Monday, 21 March 2022, to launch the Anum-Boso distribution centre, the General Manager of Zipline Ghana, Naa Adorkor Yawson, reiterated the impact made across the country, since the inception of the service.



“Since 2019, we [Zipline] have delivered over 1.7million medical commodities including blood, essential medicines and vaccines to over 2,300 Health Facilities across 147 districts in 13 regions.”



Ms Yawson noted that approximately, 60 per cent of these health facilities are mostly health centres and CHPS Compounds.



She added: “For the very first time, communities marginalised by geographical and ground infrastructure challenge have experienced first-hand instant access to medicine, cost savings, stronger emergency and disaster response, reduction in referral weight and improved health outcomes through this beautiful technology.”



Zipline has built and operationalised 6 distribution centres across the country.



So far, 200,000 units of critical medical products have been distributed from the newly-built Anum-Boso and Kete-Krachi distribution centres.