V/R: Three grabbed for illegally possessing fire arms

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

Three persons were on Tuesday grabbed by the Police Highway Patrol team on the Have-Kpando stretch in possession of fire arms and ammunition without authorisation.



The three, Nervis Otu Laryea, 33, Ebenezer Osei, 38, and Mohammed Muntaka, 37, who were using a Toyota Corolla with registration AC 2621-18 were intercepted and arrested by the team



Three foreign pistols, including one Bruni MOD Kal 9mm, one Silver-Coloured Blon F92 Cal 9mm and one Black-Coloured Blon F92 Cal 9mm were retrieved when the team conducted a search on the car.



The team also retrieved 40 pistol ammunition, 34 assorted mobile phones with price tags, suspected to be stolen.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Edward Oduro Kwateng, Volta Regional Police Commander, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency said the Police have stepped up investigations into the natter.



