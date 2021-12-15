V/R: River Dayi saved by tree planting initiative

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor as part of his Volta Regional tour on Monday, 13th December, 2021, made a whistle stop at the Davyi River in Hohoe which has been cleared of all filth through the tree planting initiative started by the Member of Parliament of Hohoe, John-Peter Amewu.



The Minister impressed with the work done by the youth, congratulated them for availing themselves for such a worthy cause saying " this is indeed very remarkable".



The Minister opined that this is a true example of ramifications of the Green Ghana initiative which is a vision of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He called on all politicians, public servants, citizens and all stakeholders to mobilise themselves and support government to Green the country.



He also employed the opportunity to express his gratitude to Mr Amewu, the Minister for Railway Development and a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, who accompanied the Minister and his entourage to the Dayi River saying that he is grateful for such a noble and laudable initiative.



"I believe this is what is expected of all of us as Ghanaians, where politicians like him and various stakeholders will partner and assist government for us to be able to preserve and save the natural resources of our country," he said.



Mr Jinapor added that he has travelled the whole country and this is by far the cleanest river he has seen adding that it is his wish that all other rivers in the country will be as clean as this has become.



Mr Amewu for his part, called for support for the Lands Minister and entreated all Ghanaians to support the Green Ghana Project come 2022.



The Chief Director at the Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, giving a brief background of the river said because of urbanisation the river got polluted with heavy waste which affected water supply in the area.



He said to salvage the Dayi River, a tree planting project was launched in between February and March this year which mobilised the youth to clear the river of all filth and then planted 40,000 trees, 100 meters along both banks of the river.



He said 99.9% of all these trees planted have survived.



