V/R: Police looks into lifeless Ho bodies

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The police has launched investigations to unravel the circumstances that may have led to the death of two persons found in separate locations in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.



According to the police, it received information that a dead body was lying around the University ofHealth and Allied Sciences (UHAS)-Mirage road on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.



The police noted that it proceeded to the scene and found the deceased lying naked in a supine position suggesting assault.



The mobile phone and slippers of the deceased were also found but his clothing could not be found on the scene.



The body has been identified as 50-year-old Simon Amedi, a resident of Adaklu-Kodzobi and a mason.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased left his house at Kodzobi-Ando about 3 am andwas later found dead.



The body has been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.



The police received information again on Thursday, 10 March that a decomposed body had been found under a bridge along the Mirage-UHAS road.



Accompanied by Environmental Health Officials, the police proceeded to the scene.



Upon inspection of the body, it was found to be a male adult believed to be in his 30s and wrapped in a black polythene sheet tied with sticky tape.



The body could, however, not be identified as it was in an advanced stage of decomposition.



The body has been buried following the securing of a coroner’s order.