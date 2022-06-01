V/R: Lightning-boy's body abandoned over thunder god fears

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The body of a 17-year-old coconut seller who was struck by lightning on Monday, 30 May 2022 during a rainstorm, has been left in the open untouched over fears of a thundergod curse.



The teenage boy was struck along with two others at Bankoe in the Volta regional capital, Ho.



He died but the others survived and are receiving treatment at the hospital.



The Monday incident sparked superstitious rumours that Emmanuel Torli may have stolen the coconut, thus, his punishment by lightening.



Dispelling the theft rumours, the boy’s brother, Selasi Kwao, told journalists: “The coconut was plucked at our family house at Sokode Bagble. The coconut tree belongs to our uncle and he was aware we were plucking some of the coconuts”.



“I personally climbed the tree to pluck it. I plucked them from 6 trees. My brother who is dead now did not climb the tree. I even paid some people who helped in climbing with me. I only sent him to come and sell them”, he said.



The boy’s distraught mother, Rejoice Kwao, said: “They have been selling coconut for some time now but today, I was at work when I received a call about lightning striking my son”.



“I came here only to see the boy on the floor lifeless”, she wailed.



She said: “My brother takes care of coconuts for people, so, they pluck from him also. But I don’t know what happened here today”.



“There has never been a problem in his selling. I’m still shocked and can’t understand this happening”, she said.



Residents and passersby were all afraid to move the body, which had been left untouched since the incident happened over fears of a thunder god known to the locals as Xebieso.



The boy’s grandfather, Mr Nicolas Nfodjo, told journalists that a delegation has been sent to a famous fetish shrine, Nogokpo for answers.



The consultations will determine what happens next.