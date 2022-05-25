V/R: Kpetoe ICT teacher attacked

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A 36-year-old ICT teacher at the E.P Primary School in Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope district of the Volta Region, Mr Emmanuel Ansah, has been attacked by some in the community.



The teacher was attacked on Sunday, 22 May 2022 when he went to the school’s premises to prepare for the week’s activities.



He sustained injuries on his head and fingers.



Narrating the incident to Torgbui Ahorgo I on Ho FM’s morning show, Adaanu, on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, the teacher said: “I was on campus at the Computer Laboratory. As the IT instructor, I was typing some things for this week’s activities. So, I was there, and I heard some sounds outside. I went out to check what was going on".



“I saw some three guys at the block opposite to the block that I was in. They were smoking over there and I went back into the laboratory. So, I was there doing my work again, so, like some thirty minutes time, I came out again … [and] … I just sat at the verandah over there, pressing my phone”.



According to him, while outside, he saw one of his students passing by on the school’s compound with her mother and they spoke briefly.



A few seconds after they left, the teacher said he saw the three men standing in front of him demanding he give his phone to them.



“I should bring the phone and I said, ‘why should I give my phone to them?’ and they said, ‘I should bring the phone [and that] what am I doing here?’ I said, ‘As they can see, the lab is open, so, I’m a teacher over here. I’m doing some work for the next week’s activities'”.



“So, they said, ‘no’, I should bring the phone first before they caution me. I said, ‘who are they before they’ll caution me and they said they’re residing at the Catechist’s residence, and I know her also very well’”.



“So, I said, ‘let’s go to the catechist so the catechist can confirm whether I’m a teacher or not’”.



“We were going; they were in front, I was behind; one of them was making a call; I don’t know whether it was an intentional call or he just faked it, I don’t know. So, he drew back and before I realised a stick just hit me from behind”.



“So, the stick hit me, I run before I fell down on the ground and two of them rushed on me. The first one threw the stick and I was able to block it,” the teacher recounted.



He said he was, however, unable to block the stick from hitting him again, leading to injuries on his head and fingers.



The teacher was rescued by some residents and sent to the hospital.



Two of his attackers were also arrested and made to pay for his medical bills.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) Circuit Supervisor for Agortime Ziope, Mr Anthony Agbokpa, has said the teacher will be taken for a thorough medical examination at the Ho Teaching Hospital.



“Emmanuel’s cuts are very big and deep; we are grateful he survived it, therefore, they are sending Emmanuel to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further and proper treatment and checkup, especially on his head,” Mr Agbokpa stated.