V/R: First lady opens newly-built NEWIG centre at Tefle

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned a newly-built office for the Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG), a Women Empowerment Centre at Tefle in the Volta Region.





The first lady commissioned the newly-built office for the centre on Saturday, 22 January 2022.



A state of the art facility is expected to help women acquire technical and vocational skills for improved livelihoods.



The newly-built centre houses a seminar room, offices, sales shop, a hostel for trainees and technical workshops.

The centre which has been in existence since 2002, has trained over 7000 women.



Seventy percent of those trained so far by the centre currently run their own businesses.



NEWIG-Ghana is a non-profit, skills-development organisation that provides vocational and entrepreneurial training, for women and children including marginalised, rural women across Ghana.