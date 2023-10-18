V/R: Emergency clinic set up at Mepe to address health issues – Deputy Health Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, has announced the establishment of an Emergency Clinic on the grounds of St. Kizito Senior High School in the Volta Region to provide healthcare services for individuals affected by the Mepe flooding as a result of excess water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams operated by Volta River Authority (VRA).



She further revealed that similar clinics would be set up in other impacted communities.



The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Accra Region stated that these facilities would cater to both National Health Insurance Scheme subscribers and non-subscribers.



She made these remarks during a media briefing in Mepe, in preparation for the President's visit to the affected communities.



Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has emphasised the critical need to address the effects of communicable diseases caused by water pollution in the affected communities as a result of excess water spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



He stated that water bodies in these areas have been contaminated due to flooding of pit latrines among others.



Furthermore, he mentioned the challenges faced by the response team in reaching affected individuals who have sought shelter with their family members in different locations.



The Minister made these remarks during a media briefing at Mepe in the Volta Region, in anticipation of the President's visit to assess the areas affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.