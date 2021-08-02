V/R: Alavanyo Senior High School in dire need of infrastructure

Regional News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays

Correspondence from the Volta Region



Students of Alavanyo Senior High Technical School (Astech) bemoaned that, they have been denied of quality and affordable education due to limited teaching and learning materials in the institution.



The thirty years old second cycle school located in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region cannot boast of adequate classroom and domitory facilities, administration block, kitchen and dining hall including teaching and non teaching staff.



Astech is bedevilled by infrastructure gap, the school founded by the community in 1991 with a current student population of over seven hundred is using a dilapidated administration block, pavilion as classroom, makeshift as kitchen and makeshift toilet facility all built by the founding fathers.



On sanitation, the boys are using an old KVIP toilet which walls are at the verge of collapsing coupled with a bad stench, the students would have to carefully squat on it before easing or else they fall into the pit.



Due to the situation, some have resulted to practicing open defecation in a nearby push around the school. There is nothing to write home about when it comes to drinking water, bathing facility and waste collection and disposal.



" There was a heavy rain which broke the (toilet) wall as you can see, secondly the toilet is full, we have no option than to manage it" a student said.



On the side of the girls, they are using a makeshift toilet, the Girl's Prefect, Naa Korley Rebecca disclosed the challenges they're exposed to.



" We are facing a lot of challenges in our school, challenges like our rooms are very dilapidated, lack of well functioning of our room, we lack bed, due to that, some of the students are sleeping on the floor, when it raining it enters the room so we will stand up to pack our things and wait till it stop raining"



She further said " When it comes to our bathing room too, it's very bad, we can't bath to our satisfaction we are suffering, the students are many due to that, we have a batch bathing, first batch will bath, later second batch. When yiu go to our white house too, that should be a place of convinient but we're facing a lot of challenges, it's not a water closet, it's causing a lot of problem, we are suffering from white" she bemoaned.



The School currently has no dedicated dormitory for boy students, the situation has compelled the school authorities to convert first and second floors of a three storey classroom block, the only modern building on the campus into dormitories.



In the dormitories are poor functioning lights and fans while some of the rooms has none coupled with inadequate beds. Some of the students placed their mattresses on bare floor due to the limited beds.



The boys also disclosed that, they risk their lives joining naked wires to power the available lights and fan because the switches are spoilt.



A student, Amewuga James verbally demonstrated how they power the rooms saying " So in the night when we come back from preps, this is what we do, it is not illegal but our switches are not good, they've spoilt so we join the naked wires, I'll just hold here and this one too, you put it together then the fan will start working and if we want to of it, you just remove this and fold it here because if you leave it like that, someone can mistakenly touch it".



According to statistics from the Volta Regional Education Directorate, Astech has poor outcome in the 2018, 2019 and the 2020 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASCE).



Some concerned citizens calling themselves, Friends of Astech blamed the poor performance of the school on the lack of infrastructure and shortfall of teaching and non teaching staff.



They are appealing to individuals, organisations, NGOs, Ministry of Education and the Government as a whole to come to the aid of the school, this to help avert further challenges and failure.