V/R: 36-year-old man jailed 14 years for defilement

A 36-year old Korbla Azamati, alias 'Overcomer,' has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old girl.



The convict, a motor rider, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement was pronounced guilty by the Circuit Court at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality and sentenced accordingly.



Police Sergeant Aikins Kaklaku, prosecuting, narrated to the court that the complainant (victim’s father), who lives around Klikor Shitorkope in the Municipality, came to the Agbozume Police Station at about 0510hours on December 27, 2020, and alleged that “Overcomer” defiled her daughter around 0100hour on that same day.



He said the victim had gone out with a boy of her age to a program in the neighborhood when the convict sexually assaulted her.



Sgt Kaklaku said the convict with a knife pulled out and upon threats, ordered the victim’s companion to leave, and after he commanded the girl to follow him to his family house in the area, where he defiled her.



The Prosecution said after the report was made, the Police issued the complainant with a medical report form to seek medical treatment, which later revealed the hymen of the victim was broken with evidence of penetration.



He said following further investigations, Overcomer was arrested and arraigned.



After months of proceedings, the court presided over by Mr. Joseph Ofosu Behome found Overcomer guilty of the charge.