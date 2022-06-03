Utility-powered vehicles to hit West African markets soon

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Roads leading to villages and food-producing communities in most places in Africa, especially in Ghana, are often bad and difficult to ply.



South Africa-based electric vehicle manufacturer is therefore set to introduce an EV Pick-up truck which is utility in model for hard-to-reach communities.



Officials say the move is part of measures to mark the growth and expansion of the green tech manufacturing company planning to enter markets like Ghana and other West African countries as well.



Company CEO, Bonisile Roberts, says Africa needs such types of vehicles to augment the robust trading and agriculture activities flourishing across the continent.



“Yes, it is true Agilitee is launching Agilitee Bearer on the last day of July this year. The event will take place in Sandton Johannesburg. This is the first full-electric Pick-up vehicle in Africa. We believe the vehicle will meet and enhance the aspirations of the African people.”



Madam Roberts further said Agilitee was inspired to launch the vehicle by the hyperinflation, poverty and lack of affordability of similar vehicles on the continent. She explained that the company’s philosophy is to come up with innovative products that in themselves are solutions to problems on the African continent.



“…the Agilitee Bearer utility truck is loaded with high-tech specifications for the convenience of the users which include, anti-theft, anti-collision, four-wheel brake system and warm air defogger. By far, this Agilitee Bearer vehicle is the most affordable in comparison with similar vehilces. It brings accessibility to ownership because of its affordability,” she said.