Used condoms, sanitary pads found in Law Court Complex sewage lines

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Management of the Law Court Complex in Accra is concerned about what it described as an “improper disposal of waste” at the facility and has cautioned users of the facility to desist from the act and adopt proper ways of disposing waste.



In a circular issued under the signature of the Court Manager, management observed that the sewage lines of the facility have been blocked with foreign materials. These foreign materials, according to management included used condoms, used sanitary pads among others.



“In recent times we have experienced blockages in our sewage lines as a result of the improper disposal of waste. Sachet water bags, used sanitary towels wrapped in polythene bags, used condoms, used paper hand towels were all found in the sewage lines”



Management has thus advised the public to note that it is not right to dispose off the mentioned waste in that manner.



Please take note that these items are to be disposed off by placing them in the dustbins provided in the washrooms.



Management further urged “Let us all help to keep the Law Court Complex clean and safe.”







