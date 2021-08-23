Use your pulpits to preach peace, unity - Bawumia to religious leaders

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The leadership of religious bodies have been urged to use the pulpit and other platforms available to them to propagate the message of peace and unity to help maintain the peace Ghana continues to enjoy.



They have also been asked to continue partnering the Government in its developmental efforts, with the assurance of an enabling environment for such fruitful partnerships to materialize.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made the call as a Special Guest at a special service to celebrate the 30th anniversary in ordained service of Rev Kwadwo Owusu-Sarpong in the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at the Church’s Adabraka Official Town branch on Sunday, August 22, 2021.



“I wish to urge the leadership of all religious bodies to use the pulpit to propagate the message of peace and unity to stress the need to maintain the oneness and peace the nation continuous to enjoy despite our challenges.



“Christians owe it as a duty to uplift the sense of responsibility in the country as well as help fight pockets of corruption and impunity. Sincere Christians can do this by strengthening democracy and speaking out.



“May we continue to live in peace and harmony as one people with a common destiny. Certainly, we have no other nation but Ghana, so let’s protect it,” he emphasized.



Hailing the contribution of faith-based organisations in nation building, Vice President Bawumia had special words of praise for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the first continuously existing Christian Church in Ghana.



“Over the years, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has partnered succeeding Governments to move the development agenda forward. The Government recognizes the immense contribution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana towards the growth of the nation, particularly in the provision of basic, secondary and tertiary education, healthcare, agricultural services and other social interventions throughout the length and breadth of this country.



“The Presbyterian Church of Ghana according to the Ghana Health Services is the third largest provider of health services in Ghana at the moment. We all doff our hats to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for all these immense social services interventions towards national development.



“Without doubt, the Government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of developing our dear nation. May I hereby seize this opportunity to encourage the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the entire Christian Community and indeed other faith-based organizations, to continue partnering the Government in its developmental efforts! Please be assured that we shall continue to provide the enabling environment for such fruitful partnership to materialize.”



Speaking on the theme for the event, “Celebrating the Favour of God”, Dr Bawumia commended Rev Kwadwo Owusu-Sarpong for his three decades of service to the Church and Ghana, indicating that despite his difficult beginning, “God had a plan for you and His favour has indeed reflected in your life.”



“I implore you to let your voice be heard in the national discourse; the nation needs independent voices like yours. Be assured that you are on the side of God and that He will keep and watch over you.



“As you serve Mother Ghana and the Church, commit yourself to the tenets of the Church and the constitution of Ghana. As 1 Timothy 4:15 admonishes, “Practice these things, immerse yourself in them, so that all may see your progress.”