Use your 2 weeks leave to draw your 'exit plan' - Kabila tells Health Minister

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Acting CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as Kabila, has asked the Health Minister Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu not to return to office after his two-weeks break.



The Health Minister has taken an annual leave to rest following the public backlash against him regarding the controversial Sputnik V deal.



The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region, made a request to the Presidency to go on a two-week leave.



The leave was granted by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Making his submissions on the Minister's leave during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kabila prayed Mr. Agyeman-Manu must use the opportunity to draw his exit plan.



"My prayer for him is that he should ask God to guide him and give him wisdom on how he will do his exit plan . . . sometimes, when you are becoming the weakest link to a government and you step aside, it brings honour to you," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



