Use the same energy for arrest of suspects in Sheriff’s murder to find killers of J.B. Danquah – IGP told

The Member of Parliament for Tema West has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for the arrest of the suspects involved in the murder of Sherrif Imoro, a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces who was recently killed in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.



Speaking in a UTV interview on Monday monitored by GhanaWeb, Carlos Ahenkorah, however, admonished the IGP to apply the same energy he used to find the suspects involved in the killing of the soldier to the investigation of the murder of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah.



He alleged that J.B. Danquah was killed seven years ago but the investigation into his murder has not been completed while trial seems to have stalled.



“What I am happy about, which I will praise my brother Dampare and the police at Ashaiman for, is that within a very short time, they have been able to arrest suspects involved in the murder of the soldier. So now, all the people arrested by the soldiers will be released.



“This issue happened, and within one week, suspects have been arrested. My brother J.B. was not murdered today; the suspect arrested has been taken to court, but the police are insisting that there are other people involved, and to date, the investigations have not been completed.



“So, why have they not been able to find the murders of J.B. Dankwa if they can find suspects this fast? And if you can recall, Dampare was the regional police commander when the murder of J.B. Danquah happened… today, he is the IGP, and he must use the same energy to find the murders of J.B. Danquah as he has done for the Ashaiman case, latest by December,” he said in Twi.



The Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement issued late Sunday, March 12, 2023, that six persons had been arrested for their suspected roles in the murder of a young soldier at Ashaiman Taifa on March 4, 2023.



The police are, however, on the hunt for the iPhone of the deceased, which, according to the statement, was the reason he was fatally stabbed by the first two assailants who attacked him on March 4.



The statement said: “After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on March 9 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.



The other suspects are Samuel Tetteh, alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick, alias Birdman, arrested at their hideouts on March 10, 2023. Whiles Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023, respectively.



JB Danquah was murdered on February 9, 2016, at his home in Shiashi Legon, a suburb of Accra. One suspect, Daniel Asiedu, has been charged with murder over the death of the former MP, and he has pleaded guilty.



