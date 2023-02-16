Use the internet productively – Bantama MP tells KUGISS students

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francis Asenso-Boakye has reminded students of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School (KUGISS) at Abrepo, Kumasi, about the core values that love represents.



Mr Asenso-Boakye stressed that love represents important core values of compassion, gratitude, honesty, faithfulness and kindness.



The MP further dispelled the notion that love associated with Valentine’s Day is all about romance.



The Bantama MP also urged the girls to use the internet productively while being mindful of the possible dangers and negative impact of social media in order not to ruin their future.



Mr Asenso-Boakye made the comments when he visited the school on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, 14 February 2023.