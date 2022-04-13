Use technology to clamp down robbers on highways - Nana Akomea charges IGP

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to beef up security on the highways across the nation.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea bemoaned the rise of armed robbery on the highways.



His submission came after former Head of Monitoring at Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, a panel member on the show, gave an account of an STC bus driver saving the lives of his passengers when he drove into an armed robbery scene on his way from Takoradi to Accra.



He recounted that the driver stopped his engine, switched off front, rear and inside lights of the bus and directed all passengers to hide in a nearby bush before the robbers came to inspect the empty bus.



In view of this, Nana Akomea proposed that the IGP and the Police Service should adopt technological ways to curb the situation and clamp down on the criminals.



''Those roads should be permanently on a satellite and being fed to Police stations on the way," he cited.



