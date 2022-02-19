Use scientific, digital platforms to bridge education gap at tertiary level - Prof. Alabi

Regional News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: Naa Lamiley, Contributor

A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi has called on the government to embrace scientific and other forms of digital education platforms such as Open and Distance education to bridge the gaping gap at the country’ tertiary education level.



According to Prof. Alabi, who was the Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 General Elections, the gross enrollment ratio in Ghana at the tertiary level is a little over 20 per cent, and there was therefore the need to bridge the gap.



Prof. Alabi was speaking on behalf of the former President, John Dramani Mahama at the induction ceremony of Professor Richard Asiedu Addo as a professor of the Alfred Noble University in Ukraine at a ceremony in Accra.



The ceremony was officiated by Rev Professor Emeritus Edwin M Korley on behalf of the President of the university.



He expressed the hope that the collaboration between Prof. Asiedu Addo and the Alfred Noble University would also facilitate Open and Distance Education in Ghana.



Professor Alabi in congratulating Prof. Asiedu Addo also urged him to continue to show commitment, integrity and above all profess the truth.







“Professing the truth in our part of the world goes with its own challenges but you have to be firm and focused.



His Excellency John Mahama as a former Soviet trained knows the quality of education that comes from Ukraine and he is very confident that Ghana education would benefit from this collaboration







Right Step



Prof. Alabi stated that the Alfred Nobel university had taken the right step by inducting Prof. Asiedu Addo into its fold, and added that and the former President Mahama believes that Ghana is one of their transnational education strategies.



Transnational education is a system of off shore education represented in many ways such as satellite campus, recruitment centers, study centers, dual and double degrees.



He observed that the Covid-19 pandemic had further pushedthe need for transnational education.



“The good thing about the new systems is that it allows for resource sharing which enriches educational experiences and outcomes and reduces cost”, he stated.



President Mahama believes that Prof Asiedu would find time to visit some institutions that might be willing to partner with Alfred Noble University to advance our common goals in a mutually beneficial manner



As a professor myself I know what it takes to be a professor and I know it has not been easy You need to be celebrated. Professor Congratulations”, Prof. Alabi further stated.



The ceremony was chaired by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area and graced by some Members of Parliament, University Professors, politicians, chiefs , some members of the clergy among many others.



