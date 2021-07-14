Use official GoG website in making payments - NSS directs

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed all organizations and institutions with financial obligations to the scheme to make use of the official GoG website, thus, the GHANA.GOV platform to fulfill such obligations.



In a release signed by its Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the NSS said that the move is to the furtherance of the government’s digitization agenda.



The NSS, in the statement, vouched for the platform as a convenient payment channel which hosts a number of payment options.



“In pursuit of the government’s vision of digitizing the economy and modernizing revenue collections, management of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) hereby, directs all user agencies and all other stakeholders to henceforth make all payments including the 20% and 10% administrative service charges to the scheme through GHANA.GOV platform.



"GHANA.GOV is a digital service and revenue collection platform created to provide a single point of access to Government of Ghana services for the public sector. It provides hassle-free payment options which include mobile money, card-based, and bank transfer payments which are all suited for use by our user agencies.



The NSS said that all documents and relevant information needed to deliver smooth payment have been made available to its stakeholders.



“Heads of user agencies and other stakeholders are therefore informed that invoices and other supporting documents which spell out the simple step-by-step procedure for using GHANA.GOV for payment have been emailed to them and are therefore entreated to refer to such documents for convenience.”



