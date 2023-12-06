Use of fire in the bush banned in Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has banned the use of fire in all bush and farming activities.



This implies that people cannot use fire for farming, hunting, cooking on the farm, honey extraction, smoking in the bush or any other activity in the bush without the consent and guidance of the GNFS.



James Akowuah the Municipal Fire Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the directive took effect from December 01, this year.



He said a fire task force had already been launched in the area to ensure compliance with the directives.



Akowuah explained that climate change had made it very difficult if not impossible, to determine the seasons nowadays.



There was, therefore, the need for vigilance and precaution to avoid environmental destruction in the area.



He called for all to ensure the enforcement of preventive measures to protect farms, forest reserves and other natural resources in the area.