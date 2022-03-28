Use of ‘Black Boards’ blinding us – GNAT cries to the government

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

The Local Chairman of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), of Anomabo and Yamoransa in the Mfantseman Municipality, Mr. Samuel Alex Arthur has observed that the continuous use of the chalkboards or Black Boards which generates a lot of dust is blinding a lot of teachers.



According to him, despite the technological advancement, teachers in public schools continue to use chalkboards, a situation which he described as unfair treatment to teachers by the government.



He appealed to the government as matter of urgency to provide every classroom with white marker boards since most of the teachers cannot see properly due to the continuous use of chalkboard which has left them with various sight problems.



Mr. Alex Arthur disclosed that when the Yamoransa and Anomabo GNAT executives conducted a free health screening including eyes, test of sugar level and breast at Biriwa Polyclinic for its members to help them know their health status.



He urged his colleague teachers to check their health monthly especially eyes due to the nature of the work.



“If a teacher is sick, work on the ground will be very minimal so there is the need for every teacher to check his or her health. Just last week my colleague’ teacher died even though he was fit and did know he was sick. I urge all my colleague teachers to visit any health facility to know their health status”.



On his part, the GNAT Chairman of Mfantseman Municipal, Mr. Padmore Arthur said he and his executive members want the productivity of teaching and learning to be high within the municipality.



He promised to make sure that all the teachers are in good health so that they will be able to discharge their duties efficiently



The Medical Doctor in charge of the eyes screening at Biriwa Polyclinic, Dr. Emmanuel Arhin confirmed that the majority of teachers who were screened have eyes problem and urged them to take proper care of their sight.



“The eye is our light of the body so without the light you cannot move so it’s better for teachers to screen their eyes yearly for the doctors to detect any changes which may cause harm to them future” he observed.