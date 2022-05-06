Use land funds to develop communities – MMDAs told

Regional News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Board Chairman of the Central Regional Lands Commission, Mr Kwame Danso, has charged the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in that part of Ghana to utilize the money allocated to the office from the Administrator of Stool Lands for development projects in their respective jurisdictions to the benefit of the locals.



He indicated that the money should go into the building of schools and CHPS compounds; providing drinking water and electricity as well as renovating existing facilities and amenities.



He made these remarks during the allocation of some 800 acres of land at Assin Nsuta to the Anglican Diocese of Accra (ADOA).



The church is expected to use the stool land for a rubber plantation in the area.



Mr Kwame Danso further urged the people to contact the chiefs and traditional authorities for their input so as to effectively collaborate with the church.



The chief of Assin Nsuta, who doubles as the Acting President of the Assin Apimanim Traditional Council, Nana Dr Ohemeng Awere V, commended the efforts of the Lands Commission in trying to bring investors to the area.



He also took the opportunity to debunk a rumor that some money has been allocated to him as an occupant of the land.



According to him, this remains a rumor, adding that no money has been allocated to the stool.