Use ‘gong-gong’, talking drum for communication henceforth – NCA to group

Group declares February 8 as “No calls day” in protest against SIM reregistration



Ghanaians lament the waste of productive time for reregistration exercise



NCA new measures yet to be implemented



The National Communication Authority (NCA) has hit hard at a group consisting of some renowned Ghanaians who are threatening to lead the charge to boycott the SIM card re-registration process.



The group, Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, in a press statement dated January 13, 2022, rallied Ghanaians not to make or receive calls on February 8, 2022, as a form of protest against the “current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards”.



It also argued that the was no law backing the NCA's decision to have all SIM cards re-registered.



“We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a “No Calls Day.” On that day, we call on all Ghanaians not to make or receive phone calls as a way of registering our disquiet about the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration exercise.



“The No Calls Day boycott on 8th February would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards. There is no law in Ghana that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to “Re-register” their SIM cards. Any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights,” part of the statement read.



But reacting to the development on his social media handle, Director of Legal Services at the NCA, Dr. Poku Adusei expressed shock at the concerns raised by the group consisting of eminent personalities such as former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, Manasseh Azure Awuni, journalist and Franklin Cudjoe, President, IMANI Africa.



He questioned the group’s claim that the was no law to back the activities of the NCA currently been undertaken.



Dr. Poku Adusei in a series of social media posts urged the group to resort to using some traditional means of communicating such as “gong gong” and talking drum should their SIM cards be blocked if they fail to re-register it by the March 31st deadline.



“When people speak as if they know all the laws of Ghana, I shudder! Claims that there is no law the requires SIM cards to be registered or re-registered is bogus, to say the least. What law was their original SIMs registered under? Or they bought pre-registered SIMs? Even pre-registered SIMs are registered in someone's name. Re-re..means there existed a law for the initial re-. Too many luminaries and 'agendapreneurs' in this land. Concerned whoever should go and read L.I. 2006, L.I. 2111 and E.I. 63 and come again!!!



“We pray they resort to the use of fax, telegram, gong-gong, and talking drum henceforth. A privilege to subscribe to SIMs on your own becomes an absolute property right for which no checks could be imposed? Asinine,” Dr. Poku Adusei wrote on his Facebook wall.











The NCA in recent times announced new measures to deal with the challenges that have characterized the reregistration process however that is yet to reflect on the grounds.



Many Ghanaians have lamented and lambasted the NCA for the way and manner in which it has implemented the policy.



Read Below The Full Statement From The Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Accra, 13th January 2022



GHANAIANS TO BOYCOTT MOBILE PHONE NETWORKS



We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a “No Calls Day.” On that day, we call on all Ghanaians not to make or receive phone calls as a way of registering our disquiet about the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration exercise.



The No Calls Day boycott on 8th February would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards.



There is no law in Ghana that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to “Re-register” their SIM cards.



Any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.



Our demands are as follows:

(I) The National Communication Authority (NCA) should immediately withdraw its directive for mobile network customers to re-register their SIM cards by 31st March 2022.



(II) When the appropriate legal framework is in place, a re-registration exercise can be done without having subscribers spend productive hours and several days in long queues in the midst of a ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.



(II) There’s understandably a need to eliminate crime. But the fight against criminals must be within the law. We therefore demand that the NCA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) must come up with a better and innovative way of re-registering the SIM cards by first amending existing law; and, secondly, to do so without the current inhumane re-registration process we are witnessing.



If the NCA and the MNOs fail to heed these demands, we shall, starting Tuesday, 8th February 2022 begin the first of a series of planned boycotts until the rights of customers to be treated with dignity are respected.



Signed:



Mr. Ras Mubarak



Prof. Raymond Atuguba



Mr. Kofi Bentil



Mr. Franklin Cudjoe



Mr. Kofi Kakraba Pratt



Dr. Kwesi Owusu



Mr. James Afedo



Mr. Selorm Branttie



Mr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi



Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini



Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni



Akyaaba Addai - Sebo



Mr. Kwame Mfodwo



Ms. Amma Sarfo-Kantanka



Mr. Michael Ofori - Akuffo