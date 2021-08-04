Use cathedral contribution for hospital beds, better roads - Kumchacha to gov’t

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, known popularly as Prophet Kumchacha has indicated that what Ghana needs are dual carriage roads and better hospital facilities, not a prayer centre.



In an interview with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Kumchacha stated that Ghanaians do not have to contribute to a promise the president made with God. According to him, it was a personal appeal hence Ghanaians have no business in it.



“You can't promise to give your wife a car after childbirth and later ask your friends to help you pay for the car. There are so many huge auditoriums like Qodesh, Rev. Owusu Bempa’s church and others that can be used so we don’t need to build a new cathedral for that,” he said.



Moreover, Kumchacha suggested that the contribution should rather be used to purchase beds for hospitals or construct better roads to avoid accidents and deaths.



“I visited Lekma hospital at Nungua and patients were laying on the floor. I asked and they said they have asked for beds several times but nothing. The same thing is happening at Korle Bu and 37 hospitals.



Look at the Accra Kumasi road, Sunyani road. We need double roads with street lights fixed on them. It will help reduce robberies and accidents. African leaders must learn,” Kumchacha added.



Kindly watch the full interview below







